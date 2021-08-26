

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German online food-delivery service Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DLVHF.OB) reported Thursday that its first-half net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent was 913.6 million euros, compared to loss of 447 million euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA of the segments was negative 350.8 million euros, compared to last year's negative 319.8 million euros.



Revenue in the first half surged 156.6 percent to 2.46 billion euros from 957.5 million euros a year ago, generally attributable to organic growth throughout the segments, and the acquisition of the Woowa group.



On a pro-forma-basis, Delivery Hero processed 1.4 billion orders in the first half, an increase of 83 percent from last year's 760 million.



Gross merchandise value or GMV grew 78 percent to 16.2 billion euros from 9.1 billion euros a year ago.



Further, the company confirmed the updated guidance, expecting its full-year GMV to reach 33 billion euros to 35 billion euros with a total segment revenue outlook at 6.4 billion euros to 6.7 billion euros, and an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin at around negative 2 percent.



According to Delivery Hero, a further strong organic development as well as the consolidation of the Woowa group effective March 4, 2021, is contributing to the positive growth outlook for 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DELIVERY HERO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de