

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's Gfk consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is expected to fall to 0.7 in September from 0.3 in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.44 against the yen, 1.0759 against the franc, 0.8555 against the pound and 1.1769 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET



