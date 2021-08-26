DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2021 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN

DEALING DATE: 25/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3242.2681

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6369771

CODE: PR1J

ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 120788

