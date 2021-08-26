

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rank Group Plc (RNK.L), on Thursday, announced that its Chief Financial Officer Bill Floydd, has tendered his resignation in order to take up the role of Chief Financial Officer at Watches of Switzerland Group PLC.



The company noted that the Board would shortly begin a search for Bill's successor and it is anticipated that Bill would leave the Group at the end of 2021.



John O'Reilly, Chief Executive of Rank, said, 'Bill has been an excellent CFO since joining Rank shortly after I joined in 2018 and I will be sad to see him go. He has helped secure the Group's liquidity and future through the pandemic and will leave Rank in excellent financial shape. I wish Bill all the very best with his next venture and look forward to securing his replacement over the coming months.'



