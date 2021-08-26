

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hays PLC (HAS.L) reported that its fiscal 2021 operating profit declined by 31%, or 30% on an actual basis, driven by the significant 79.2 million pounds like-for-like reduction in net fees. Turnover was down 6%, or down 5% on an actual basis, with net fees decreasing by 8% on both an actual and like-for-like basis. Group fees were significantly impacted by the pandemic. The Board expects to restart ongoing special dividends in fiscal 2022.



For the year ended 30 June, 2021, profit before tax was 88.1 million pounds compared to 86.3 million pounds, last year. Basic earnings per share after exceptional charges was 3.67 pence, an increase of 17% from 3.14 pence. Before exceptional items, operating profit was 95.1 million pounds compared to 135.0 million pounds, prior year. Basic earnings per share before exceptional items decreased by 30% to 3.67 pence from 5.28 pence.



Fiscal year turnover was 5.65 billion pounds compared to 5.93 billion pounds, last year. Net fees declined to 918.1 million pounds from 996.2 million pounds.



