LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today introduced the RS60 Ring Scanner, a comfortable hands-free scanning solution for use in warehouses, retail, distribution and other situations requiring highly mobile scanning. This device is the second in the newly introduced wearable line from Handheld following the SP500X ScanPrinter which was released earlier this month.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8941251-handheld-introduces-new-wearable-rs60-ring-scanner/

"The new RS60 ring scanner is all about efficiency and mobility. It can be worn on either the right or left hand so workers can maximize productivity while keeping their hands free," says Johan Hed, Handheld director of product management. "Rather than holding a scanning device, a ring scanner is wearable and lets warehouse workers simply point and click, leaving them free to also move products and packages."

RS60 ring scanner key features:

The efficiency of a traditional scanner and the convenience of a hands-free wearable solution

Super-fast 2D-imager accurately captures barcodes on the move

Tap to pair with any NFC enabled device or scan a barcode to connect

BT class 1 let workers stay connected to devices up to 100 m (300 feet) away

(300 feet) away IP65 dust and water resistance, operating from 0°C to 50°C and can survive multiple drops to concrete

Up to 11 hours runtime

Enterprise-focused accessories, including a four-slot charging station and an eight-slot battery charger

"Enterprises have increasingly seen the value of equipping their workers with tools to maximize efficiency and mobility. Our new wearable line is designed to fit those needs," says Thomas Löfblad, CEO, Handheld Group. "Handheld has always been about mobile computing, and we'll be expanding our wearable product line further in the future."

Availability

Devices are in stock and available for immediate order and shipment.

Helpful links

RS60 ring scanner product info

Product video

RS60 media images

Handheld's product lineup

About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, including handhelds and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at www.handheldgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601070/RS60_Ring_Scanner.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Obx762BhGHo