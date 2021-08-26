Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Brechen jetzt alle Widerstände?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.08.2021 | 08:52
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Handheld introduces new wearable RS60 Ring Scanner

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today introduced the RS60 Ring Scanner, a comfortable hands-free scanning solution for use in warehouses, retail, distribution and other situations requiring highly mobile scanning. This device is the second in the newly introduced wearable line from Handheld following the SP500X ScanPrinter which was released earlier this month.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8941251-handheld-introduces-new-wearable-rs60-ring-scanner/

"The new RS60 ring scanner is all about efficiency and mobility. It can be worn on either the right or left hand so workers can maximize productivity while keeping their hands free," says Johan Hed, Handheld director of product management. "Rather than holding a scanning device, a ring scanner is wearable and lets warehouse workers simply point and click, leaving them free to also move products and packages."

RS60 ring scanner key features:

  • The efficiency of a traditional scanner and the convenience of a hands-free wearable solution
  • Super-fast 2D-imager accurately captures barcodes on the move
  • Tap to pair with any NFC enabled device or scan a barcode to connect
  • BT class 1 let workers stay connected to devices up to 100 m (300 feet) away
  • IP65 dust and water resistance, operating from 0°C to 50°C and can survive multiple drops to concrete
  • Up to 11 hours runtime
  • Enterprise-focused accessories, including a four-slot charging station and an eight-slot battery charger

"Enterprises have increasingly seen the value of equipping their workers with tools to maximize efficiency and mobility. Our new wearable line is designed to fit those needs," says Thomas Löfblad, CEO, Handheld Group. "Handheld has always been about mobile computing, and we'll be expanding our wearable product line further in the future."

Availability
Devices are in stock and available for immediate order and shipment.

Helpful links
RS60 ring scanner product info
Product video
RS60 media images
Handheld's product lineup

About Handheld
Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, including handhelds and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at www.handheldgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601070/RS60_Ring_Scanner.jpg
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Obx762BhGHo

The wearable RS60 Ring Scanner is a comfortable hands-free scanning solution for use in warehouses, retail, distribution and other situations requiring highly mobile scanning. (PRNewsfoto/Handheld Group AB)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.