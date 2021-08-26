Locus partners with Tracker to power an end-to-end supply chain management solution

CAPE TOWN, South Africa and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a future-ready platform that automates supply chain decisions, has partnered with Tracker, a leading provider of telematics solutions in South Africa, to power an end-to-end Planning, Optimization and Execution Management platform. The partnership leverages Tracker's telematics expertise and footprint combined with specialist software capability from Locus to provide a holistic supply chain management solution.

Telematics data from subscribed vehicles is interpreted by the technology platform supplied by Locus to provide real-time transport analytics and insights. This complements the pre-existing Tracker insight into vehicle location and driver behaviour by delivering analytics that provides full visibility at an operational level around all aspects of route planning and deliveries. It also enables a comparison between planned versus actual performance.

Easy to implement, understand, and use, the technology empowers fleet managers to make immediate decisions based on automated, real-time fleet data. The Locus platform is an automated routing system that helps businesses seamlessly dispatch and manage resources on the ground, whilst automating key decision-making steps with the help of proprietary adaptive algorithms. This results in increased SLA adherence and reduced time, distance, and operational costs. The platform has enhanced visibility from origin to destination with a feature-rich control tower dashboard, driver application, and customer-facing tracking interface. Driver analysis and scoring paired with the artificial intelligence dashcam component for driver authorisation and in-cab monitoring further enhances compliance management.

This smart management platform further assists fleets to obtain higher asset utilisation, better driver communication, and seamless interactions with shippers and warehouses. These efficiencies offer significant cost and time savings to the business.

Piyush Sharma, Vice President of Business for APAC, GCC & Africa, says, "We are extremely excited about partnering with Tracker, which is a well-known and loved technology brand in Africa. Our solutions complement each other perfectly and open up great opportunities for us to explore the African market deeply while unlocking significantly more value for our end customers. The pandemic & other unforeseeable events have made it extremely crucial to have a resilient supply chain. End-to-end visibility with Dispatch Management & Optimisation capabilities gives organizations that boost of agility which ensures they are ahead of the game. That's where this partnership unlocks great value for our clients and potential customers."

"We are excited to partner with an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) partner like Locus to bolster our solution sets," says Kobus Visagie, Executive: Business Solutions at Tracker South Africa. "This partnership translates into robust analytics and advanced routing and optimisation capabilities for our fleet customers that should produce significant benefits to these businesses in the areas of cost savings, revenue generation, and increased service levels."

ABOUT LOCUS

Locus' smart and scalable solutions help enterprises gain end-to-end supply chain visibility, increase operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact and streamline the customer experience.

Founded in 2015, the platform powers deliveries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian Subcontinent.

Locus's future-ready platform has resulted in $150 million+ savings in logistics costs, 70 million+ kilometer reductions in distance traveled, and 17 million+ kilograms reduction in GHG emissions across clients like Nestle, Mondelez, Unilever, BigBasket, Bluedart, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, and many others.

Visit www.locus.sh to know more or follow on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRACKER

With more than 1.1 million subscriptions and over 24 years' experience in the vehicle tracking and telematics industry, Tracker is the largest telematics brand in South Africa.

Most people see Tracker as a Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) company, and while it is still at the core of our business, we have evolved significantly since our birth in 1996.

Through a culture of continuous innovation driven by one of the most experienced and dynamic teams, Tracker has built a reputation far beyond its SVR roots which has cemented our position as the leading provider of telematics solutions to an automotive ecosystem that includes OEMs, Dealers, Insurers, Fleet Operators and Consumers. Providing value-added information to our clients has grown exponentially as we have evolved our data systems and interpretation capabilities.

Today, Tracker is data - how we collect it, process it, and turn it into knowledge that allows the company to provide proactive value to our partners and customers. Generating in excess of 145 million telematics messages daily Tracker is positioned as the most obvious partner to industries that are trying to cope with the challenges of a connecting world.

For more information, you can visit www.tracker.co.za or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/TrackerSA and Twitter www.twitter.com/Tracker_SA

Media Contact:

Priyanka Prasad

marketing@locus.sh

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197609/Locus_Logo.jpg

