

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH PLC (CRH, CRH.L) said it recorded a positive first-half performance with sales up 15% from prior year. EBITDA improved 25% with continued margin expansion in all divisions. Based on this, the Group expects second-half Group EBITDA to be ahead of a record prior year.



First-half profit before tax increased to $1.05 billion from $518 million, last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 99.5 compared to 51.0. EBITDA was $2.0 billion, up 25%. Revenue increased to $14.04 billion from $12.21 billion.



The Board has decided to increase the interim dividend to 23.0 cents per share, an increase of 4.5% on prior year.



