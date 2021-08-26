- (PLX AI) - SalMar shares fell 4% in early trading after the company reported a significant earnings miss for the second quarter.
- • Q2 operational EBIT came in almost 25% below expectations at NOK 661 million
- • The report will lead SEB to cut its EPS estimate for the company by 7-8%, analysts at the bank said
- • However, most of the extra costs in the second quarter should be non-recurring and we assume SalMar will report good operational results in the second half of the year, SEB said
- • Meanwhile, SalMar also announced it set up a joint venture in offshore fish farming with Aker, in which it will own 66.6%
