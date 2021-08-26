DJ TCS Group Holding PLC reports record profit for the period (net profit) in 2Q'21 and 1H'21, raises FY'21 guidance and extends buyback programme

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC reports record profit for the period (net profit) in 2Q'21 and 1H'21, raises FY'21 guidance and extends buyback programme 26-Aug-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

-- Total customers reached 16.7m in 2Q'21 (2Q'20: 11.2m)

-- Total revenues grew 37% to RUB 65.0 bn in 2Q'21 (2Q'20: RUB 47.4 bn)

-- Non-credit business lines reached 44% of revenues

-- Net profit rose 57% to RUB 16.1 bn in 2Q'21 (2Q'20: RUB 10.2 bn)

-- ROE reached 46.1% in 2Q'21 (2Q'20: 40.0%)

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS - 26 August 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff", "We", the "Group", the "Company"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces its consolidated IFRS results for the three months and six months ended 30 June 2021.

Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff Group, commented: "We had another strong quarter and we are proud to report that Tinkoff is now serving more than 16.7 total customers and is continuing to grow rapidly. We showed excellent performance across just about all of our business-lines and cross-sell is clearly becoming a major driver of our business as we unlock the power of our ecosystem.

We continue delivering profitable growth with net profit rising 57% year-on-year to a new quarterly record of RUB 16.1 bn. ROE climbed to 46.1% in the period, underpinned by well-diversified revenue streams.

During 2Q we enhanced our partnership network by acquiring a 5% stake in SPB Exchange, an important partner for Tinkoff Investments. Also, we bought a controlling stake in the loyalty app Koshelek, which has substantial synergies with our core business and a market-leading position with 11 million monthly active users of the app. We believe that there is significant scope for further partnerships and bolt-on acquisitions as we search for businesses that have strong fit with our ecosystem, in particular, in the areas of brokerage, payments and SME. In line with this logic, we also launched a new Service Partner Program, aimed at seeking out top start-ups and technology projects. As part of this program, Tinkoff Group aims to become a strategic partner to companies that show stable growth and have the potential to be integrated into the business-lines of the Tinkoff ecosystem. As previously communicated, the Company is currently engaging with regulators to explore licensing options and market entry strategies in a number of key markets in South and Southeast Asia. We plan to provide the market with an update on this important component of Company's strategy in Q4 2021.

Finally, we plan to announce the second wave of TCSGH Board expansion in the coming weeks to further enhance our corporate governance. Please look out for the announcement."

Stanislav Bliznyuk, Chairman of the Tinkoff Bank Management Board, added:

"I'm pleased to highlight that our non-credit revenue continued rising steadily and accounted for 44% of total revenue in Q2 2021.

During the second quarter, we surpassed 100,000 daily deliveries of our Tinkoff Black products, the backbone of our ecosystem, setting a new daily record for us. Tinkoff Black now boasts 10.6 million total customers as of the end of June. At the same time, our Tinkoff Pro subscription service is taking off, with over 750k customer accounts activated only 8 months from its launch, which demonstrates a new level of engagement by our core client base.

In 2Q, we also launched our BNPL business - which is one of the more existing and faster-growing segments globally. Our Dolyame offering became Russia's first digital BNPL (buy-now-pay-later). The new platform facilitates combines the advantages of online acquiring and installment plans. Buyers can pay for goods in installments without incurring interest, and sellers can immediately receive the full purchase price in their account without delays. We believe this has tremendous market potential.

Tinkoff Investments, Russia's leading brokerage by active customer base, expanded to serve 2.3 million total customers by the end of 1H 2021. Most recently, Tinkoff Investments has appointed Ilya Oprenko as Head of Private Banking to lead this new offering at Tinkoff. He will focus on developing our advisory and lifestyle offerings, as well as Private Equity and alternative investments not previously available to Tinkoff Investments customers.

In July, we completed our debut securitisation transaction, which involved an offering of mortgage-backed securities. Going forward, securitisation will be an important mechanism at our disposal to balance capital requirements and manage liquidity.

Tinkoff Acquiring is capturing market share, reaching approximately 15% of Russian ecommerce acquiring in the first half of 2021 and securing our place as one of the top three Russian banks in this segment. We are confident that the rapid growth of Russian ecommerce will present us with many opportunities to further expand this business line.

Tinkoff Business continued growing its customer base, with particularly strong performance in the medium-sized business segment. The SME business line reached 547 thousand total customers at the end of the second quarter.

Our efforts have not gone unnoticed. Tinkoff has been named Central and Eastern Europe's Best Digital Bank of 2021 by Euromoney's Awards for Excellence, one of several important accolades we received this year."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING REVIEW

RUB bn 2Q'21 2Q'20 Change 1H'21 1H'20 Change Net margin 33.1 26.8 +23% 62.3 52.4 +19% Net margin after provisions 28.4 14.6 +94% 52.8 24.7 +114% Profit before tax 20.4 13.1 +55% 38.4 24.8 +55% Net profit 16.1 10.2 +57% 30.3 19.3 +57% Return on equity 46.1% 40.0% +6.1 p.p. 44.7% 38.4% +6.3 p.p. Net interest margin 16.6% 19.5% -2.9 p.p. 16.1% 19.7% -3.6 p.p. Cost of risk 4.5% 12.5% -8.0 p.p. 4.5% 14.3% -9.8 p.p. RUB bn 30 Jun 2021 31 Dec 2020 Change Total assets 966 859 +12% Net loans and advances to customers 507 377 +35% Share of NPLs 8.7% 10.3% -1.6 p.p. Cash and treasury portfolio 337 375 -10% Total liabilities 819 732 +12% Customer accounts 707 627 +13% Total equity 147 127 +16% Tier 1 capital ratio 18.1% 17.9% +0.2pp Total capital ratio 18.1% 17.9% +0.2pp CBR N1.0 (capital adequacy ratio) 12.2% 13.1% -0.9pp

In 2Q'21, the Group's total revenue grew by 37% y-o-y to RUB 65.0 bn (2Q'20: RUB 47.4 bn). Gross interest income increased by 22% y-o-y to RUB 39.9 bn (2Q'20: RUB 32.7 bn), driven by the continued growth of our loan portfolio, customer base, and credit product range. Gross interest yield decreased y-o-y to 25.6% in 2Q'21 (2Q'20: 29.8%), mainly as a result of the declining interest rate environment and changes in the loan mix. The interest yield on the Group's securities portfolio increased slightly to 5.5% (2Q'20: 5.4%).

In 2Q'21, in connection with the increase in our funding base as we continued to grow our customer base and account balances, interest expense rose only by 11% y-o-y to RUB 6.2 bn (2Q'20: RUB 5.6 bn). This was driven by a continued decline in our cost of borrowing from 4.5% in 2Q'20 to 3.4% in 2Q'21, due to a gradual decrease in deposit rates (consistent with market rate decreases) and a growing share of current accounts in the funding mix.

In 2Q'21, net margin grew by 23% y-o-y to RUB 33.1 bn (2Q'20: RUB 26.8 bn), primarily as a result of solid y-o-y net loan portfolio growth.

Cost of risk fell to 4.5% in 2Q'21 from 12.5% in 2Q'20. Our risk-adjusted net interest margin rose from 13.3% in 1Q'21 to 14.2% in 2Q'21 (2Q'20: 10.6%).

Our non-credit business lines continue to deliver an increasing share of our revenue and bottom line thanks to growth of the customer base, our widened range of product offerings and continued monetisation efforts. In 2Q'21 non-credit revenue represented 44% of the Group's revenue and 18% of the Group's profit before tax.

At the end of 2Q'21, the Group had:

-- 10.6 mn total retail current account customers with a total balance of RUB 375 bn

-- over 547k total SME customers, with a total balance of RUB 93 bn

-- over 2.3 mn total Tinkoff Investments customers and over RUB 500 bn in customer assets under custody

In 2Q'21, operating expenses increased 90% y-o-y to RUB 24.1 bn (2Q'20: RUB 12.7 bn) driven by continued investment in marketing and advertising for our new, growing business lines.

The Group reported robust quarterly net profit of RUB 16.1 bn in 2Q'21 (2Q'20: RUB 10.2 bn), supported by new customer acquisition and monetisation. As a result, ROE for 2Q'21 stood at 46.1% (2Q'20: 40.0%).

In 2Q'21, the Group continued to maintain a healthy balance sheet with total assets growing by 12% since the end of 2020 to RUB 966 bn (31 Dec'20: RUB 859 bn).

The Group's gross loan book grew by 30% since the end of 2020 to RUB 580 bn (31 Dec'20: RUB 447 bn), while the net loan book increased by 35% to RUB 507 bn (31 Dec'20: RUB 377 bn).

The Group's NPL ratio decreased to 8.7% (31 Dec'20: 10.3%), while our loan loss provision coverage stood at 1.44x non-performing loans.

