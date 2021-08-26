

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday as COVID-19 worries persisted and a measure of German consumer confidence weakened heading into September.



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 213,866,744 with 4,463,127 global deaths.



Uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy also weighed, with investors awaiting the outcome of the Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the timing of a tapering of monetary stimulus.



The benchmark CAC 40 slid 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,658 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Vivendi shares surged 4.4 percent. Universal Music Group, a unit of the media conglomerate, said it expects further revenue growth this year and it would pay out half of its profits as dividends in the medium term.



Bouygues advanced 1.3 percent. The industrial group raised its guidance after reporting strong growth in sales and earnings during the first half of 2021.



