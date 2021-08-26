(PLX AI) - WorldQuant now holds a short position at 0.5% in shares issued by Zealand Pharma.
|Zealand Pharma Short Position Initiated By WorldQuant
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants
|The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 24 August
2021 in the ISIN below.
ISIN: DK0060257814...
|Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants
|19.08.
|Zealand Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed in EASE-SBS 4 Phase 3b Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome
|16.08.
|Zealand Pharma Short Position Increased By Armistice Capital
|(PLX AI) - Armistice Capital now holds a short position at 0.6% in shares issued by Zealand Pharma, up from 0.51% previously.
