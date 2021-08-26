- (PLX AI) - Per Aarsleff shares traded 2.7% higher after the company reported earnings exceeding expectations and raise guidance for the full year.
- • 9-month EBIT was DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 million, with a new outlook for FY EBIT of DKK 625 million, up from DKK 600 million previously
- • Per Aarsleff delivered a very strong quarter despite cost headwinds, SEB said
- • High activity levels in Denmark, Norway and Sweden is likely to continue at least through the end of the year: SEB
PER AARSLEFF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de