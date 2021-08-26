

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial turnover increased in June after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



Industrial turnover grew 3.1 percent month-on-month in June, after 0.9 percent decrease in May.



Domestic turnover rose 2.1 percent in June, after a 1.7 percent fall in May. Foreign turnover growth accelerated to 4.7 percent from 0.3 percent.



Turnover of capital goods and energy grew 0.3 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods turnover rose 5.0 percent and consumer goods turnover increased 2.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial turnover rose 28.4 percent in June, after 40.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Domestic turnover increased 27.5 percent and foreign turnover expanded 30.2 percent in June.



