-Earnings: -$210.2 million in Q4 vs. -$772.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.27 in Q4 vs. -$1.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$67.2 million or -$0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.06 per share -Revenue: $1.06 billion in Q4 vs. $0.56 billion in the same period last year.



