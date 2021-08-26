

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Colas SA, a unit of French telecom, media, and construction company Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), announced Thursday its agreement to acquire Destia Oy, a player in the road, rail and energy infrastructure in Finland.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021 and is subject to the approval of the competition authorities.



The company said the acquisition is in line with its strategy to pursue international growth in targeted regions, such as Northern Europe, United States, Germany.



Destia, which currently belongs to the family-owned Ahlström Capital Group., has a workforce of more than 1,600 people, and generated revenue totaling 564 million euros in 2020



Francis Grass, Managing Director Colas EMEA, said, 'We are very impressed by Destia's skills and expertise, particularly in terms of digitalization of construction sites and maintenance services in harsh weather conditions. We see the opportunity to further develop business lines such as rail and earth & rock services and Colas will bring onboard its expertise in complex projects management.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOUYGUES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de