

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW):



-Earnings: $6.84 million in Q2 vs. -$13.91 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.42 in Q2 vs. -$0.93 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.89 million or $0.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.20 per share -Revenue: $94.73 million in Q2 vs. $40.35 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $375 to $385 Mln



