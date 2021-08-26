- (PLX AI) - Systemair Q1 revenue SEK 2,290 million vs. estimate SEK 2,432 million.
- • Q1 organic growth 13.3%
- • Q1 EBIT margin 9.2%
- • Q1 net income SEK 157 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 2.98
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:10
|Systemair Q1 EBIT SEK 210 Million vs. Estimate SEK 248 Million
|13:05
|Systemair AB Interim Report Q1 2021/22
|Press Release, August 26, 2021
First quarter, May - July 2020
Net sales increased by 9.1 percent to SEK 2,290 million (2,100).Organic growth was 13.3 percent (-4.4).Operating profit (EBIT) totalled...
|Mo
|AKTIONÄR-Tipp Systemair: Aktie dreht mächtig auf - Termin vormerken
|Am Montag schnellt die Aktie von Systemair um rund zehn Prozent nach oben. Ein schlagkräftiges Argument für den Kurssprung lässt sich nicht finden, wenngleich die Analysten von Kepler Cheuvreux das...
|Mo
|Systemair Likely to Report Strong Earnings, Kepler Says; Shares Rise
|(PLX AI) - Systemair is likely to issue a strong earnings report this week, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, lifting their price target on the stock to SEK 357 from SEK 325. • Systemair shares rose...
|19.08.
|Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the first quarter will be presented on August 26
|Press Release, 19 August 2021
Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q1 for the financial year 2021/22 will be published at 13:00 CET on August 26, 2021.
A telephone conference...
