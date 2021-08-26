

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) raised its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2021. It also initiated revenue guidance for the third quarter.



The Company is increasing its guidance range for fiscal 2021 EBITDA to a range of $45 million to $50 million, up from its previous guidance range of $28 million to $32 million.



The Company also now projects total revenues for the year in a range of $375 million to $385 million, up from its previous guidance for total revenues to exceed fiscal 2019 total revenues of $338.5 million.



Further, the company expects it expects total revenues for the fiscal 2021 third quarter to exceed both 2020 and 2019 levels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

