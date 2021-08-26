Azo Pigments to Remain Top Choice for Organic Pigment, Demand Set to Increase at 4% CAGR through 2031: Fact.MR

Organic Pigments Sales in China will exceed US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031

Fact.MR offers exclusive insights into organic pigments market in its latest study. The report presents in-depth analysis of segments in terms of type and application. It also profiles some of the leading market players and gauges the impact of their growth strategies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per the latest insights by Fact.MR, the global market for organic pigments is estimated to expand by 1.5X, totaling US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031 in comparison to US$ 4 Bn registered in 2020.

Rapid urbanization, coupled with rise in construction spending, is likely to push the demand for paints and coatings. This in turn will create lucrative opportunities for organic pigments market growth. As per Fact.MR, the demand for organic pigments is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

The ability of organic pigments to offer high color strength has resulted in their extensive application across various industries. The market will continue exhibiting steady growth, especially on account of increasing demand for decorative coatings from automotive and construction industries.

Increasing scope for application in plastic industry due to their opacity and stability will spur sales prospects in the organic pigments market. Among various types, Azo pigments are gaining significant traction.

The demand in the segment is forecast to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% over the assessment period. FMI also has projected that extensive adoption of azo pigments in printing inks and coatings will create remunerative growth prospects for the market in the coming years.

With rise in demand for cosmetics and other personal care products, organic pigments sales are poised to accelerate over the upcoming years. Besides this, increasing usage of organic pigments as colorants in textile and plastic industries will continue propelling the market growth.

Growth prospects are likely to remain optimistic for the U.S. market, driven by presence of leading manufacturers, increasing investment in research and development activities, and implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of metallic pigments in applications related to food contact materials. As per Fact.MR, the U.S. market totaled US$ 1 Bn in 2020.

"Increasing application of organic pigments across various industries including paints and coatings, construction, and automotive among others is projected to drive sales in the market. Rising emphasis on research and development activities will offer opportunities for market growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Organic Pigments Market Study

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as a highly lucrative pocket, accounting for over 50% of global market share.

is estimated to emerge as a highly lucrative pocket, accounting for over 50% of global market share. The U.S. market for organic pigments totaled US$ 1Bn in 2020 and is forecast to expand at a moderate pace over the upcoming years.

in 2020 and is forecast to expand at a moderate pace over the upcoming years. Driven by growing construction activities, China market for organic pigments is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

market for organic pigments is estimated to surpass a valuation of by the end of 2031. Based on type, the demand for azo pigments is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Based on application, the organic pigments for paints & coatings is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the assessment period

Key Drivers

Increasing use of organic pigments as colorants in textile and plastic industries is propelling the market growth.

Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing construction spending is significantly contributing to the market growth.

Key Restraints

High cost associated with organic pigments is forecast to hamper sales.

Competitive Landscape

Organic pigments manufacturers are focusing on expanding their portfolio. Therefore undertaking various organic and inorganic strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in 2019, DIC Corporation announced the acquisition of BASF's global pigments business known as BASF Colors & Effects (BCE).This acquisition integrates complementary resources and competency of both the leaders in regulatory leadership, innovation, application support and manufacturing.

In 2019, Clariant announced the launch of new colourful pigments for biodegradable plastics. Clariant's novel colorant launch aims to boost the marketability of biodegradable plastics for producers of packaging and consumer goods.

Some of the prominent market players operating in the organic pigments market profiled by Fact.MR are:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dominion Colour Corporation

Ferro Corporation

Heubach GmbH

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corporation

DIC Corporation

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Synthesia

Toyocolor Co. Ltd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Trust Chem Co. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

More Valuable Insights on Organic Pigments Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global organic pigments market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in organic pigments market with detailed segmentation:

Type

Azo Pigments



Phthalocyanine Pigments



High-Performance Pigments

Application

Organic Pigments for Printing Inks



Organic Pigments for Paints & Coatings



Organic Pigments for Textiles



Organic Pigments for Decorative Coatings



Organic Pigments for Plastics & Rubber

Key Questions Covered in the Organic Pigments Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for organic pigments market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into organic pigments demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Organic pigments market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Organic pigments market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

