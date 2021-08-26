

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced Thursday its plan to raise the minimum base pay for the majority of its store and Guest Education Centre or GEC employees in North America, with effect from September 27.



As part of the additional investments, people who are currently employed, and individuals who are hired from this point forward, will receive a new minimum of $15 or $17 per hour.



In addition, employees continue to be eligible for lululemon's team-based bonus program, with the possibility to earn up to an additional $3 an hour on average, and up to $6 an hour, for store-based goals and results achieved



Amid its preparations for the holiday season, the company will hire more than 8,000 team members in North America across its stores and GEC. These roles will include full and part-time Educator and Key Leader positions.



