The forecast is supported by a strong project pipeline, competitive tariffs, and continued policy support. The demand outlook for domestic solar module manufacturers also remains favorable.From pv magazine India Ratings agency ICRA has offered a stable outlook for the Indian renewable energy sector due to the government's continued policy support, a strong project pipeline, and superior tariff competitiveness offered by wind and solar power projects, both in the utility and the open-access segments. Tariffs in utility-scale solar and wind project auctions remained below INR 3.0/kWh (US$ 0.040/kWh) ...

