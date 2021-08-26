The Tiger Neo panel has a power conversion efficiency of up to 22.1% and a temperature coefficient is -0.30% per Celsius degree. The panel is made with 182mm wafers, half-cut cells, and has a power output ranging from 590 to 620 W.Chinese PV module manufacturer JinkoSolar began production of its TOPCon n-type bifacial monocrystalline panels at the beginning of this year. After few months of operations of its 1 GW manufacturing lines, the company has disclosed a few more details about the new product - the Tiger Neo solar module, which it is planning to launch on the market soon. "Having expanded ...

