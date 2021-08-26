Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ambu A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 31 August 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060946788 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ambu B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 223,373,932 shares (DKK 111,686,966) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 10,000 shares (DKK 5,000) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 223,383,932 shares (DKK 111,691,966) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 39.26 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBU B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3331 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1012573