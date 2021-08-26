

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on July 21 and 22.



Ahead of the release, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the greenback, it held steady against the franc and the yen.



The euro was worth 129.58 against the yen, 1.0785 against the franc, 0.8569 against the pound and 1.1775 against the greenback as of 7:25 am ET.



