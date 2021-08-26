

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $282.4 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $261.5M, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $6.34 billion from $6.28 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $282.4 Mln. vs. $261.5M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $6.34 Bln vs. $6.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.88 to $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.40 - $6.52 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $26.19 - $26.44 Bln



