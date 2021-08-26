Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.08.2021
Relay Medical stellt das `MUST HAVE´ für den COVID-Herbst vor!
26.08.2021 | 13:58
Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, August 26

26 August 2021

FINANCE FOR RESIDENTIAL SOCIAL HOUSING PLC (the "Company") - LEI 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602562/20_FRESH_Financial_Statements__FS__Signed_EYLLP.pdf

For further information please contact:

Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc

Bastion House 6th Floor, 140 London Wall

London, England, EC2Y 5DN

spvservices@apexfs.com

