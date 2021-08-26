Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Financial Report
London, August 26
26 August 2021
FINANCE FOR RESIDENTIAL SOCIAL HOUSING PLC (the "Company") - LEI 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602562/20_FRESH_Financial_Statements__FS__Signed_EYLLP.pdf
For further information please contact:
Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor, 140 London Wall
London, England, EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com
