Global Digital Educational Publishing Market Expected to Surpass $27,891.5 Million, Rising at 17.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [158 Pages] By Research Dive

- Growing use of smartphones worldwide is fueling the global digital educational publishing market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market growth. The North American market is expected to lead the market in the near future.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-User (K-12, Higher Education, and Corporate, or Skill Based), Product Type (Digital Textbooks, Digital Assessment Books, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027".

The Global Digital Educational Publishing Market is expected to garner $27,891.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by meticulously examining market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Download PDF Sample Report of Digital Educational Publishing Market

Key Segment Findings of the Digital Educational Publishing Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Among product type segment, the digital textbooks sub-segment is expected to hold a leading market share by growing with a CAGR of 16.5% in the estimated period. The growth of this sub-segment is chiefly because digital textbooks are cheap, easily accessible, and make the monitoring of students' progress easier.

in the estimated period. The growth of this sub-segment is chiefly because digital textbooks are cheap, easily accessible, and make the monitoring of students' progress easier. Among end user segment, the k-12 sub-segment is anticipated to grab a major share of the market by growing with a CAGR of 16.8% in the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is majorly because of the growing adoption of e-learning technologies by schools.

in the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is majorly because of the growing adoption of e-learning technologies by schools. Among region, the North American region market is anticipated to dominate the global market by gathering a revenue of $9,444.3 million in the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is mostly due to the growing demand and awareness about digital educational platforms in this region amidst the COVID-19 turmoil.

Get Additional 20% OFF on Report Customization: Grab PROMO CODE

Market Dynamics

The key factors fueling the growth of the global digital educational publishing market are a widespread rise in the use of smartphones and Internet services across the globe. In addition, growing initiatives by government bodies all over the world to fuel the adoption of digital technologies in the education sector is anticipated to open doors to innovative opportunities for the market growth in the projected period. However, easy access to open-source platforms, such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apache HTTP server and others, offering online educational materials is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Digital Educational Publishing Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a positive impact on the growth of the global digital educational publishing market. During the COVID-19 pandemic government of various regions has instructed to close educational institutes to avert the spread of COVID-19 infection. As a result education providers are adopting digital means of offering educations to continue their functioning during the pandemic period.

Get Access to Comprehensive Analysis of the Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Educational Publishing Market

Top Players of the Industry

The major players of the global digital educational publishing industry are -

John Wiley & Sons Cengage Learning Scholastic Corp. Oxford University Press McGraw-Hill Education Inc. Georg von Holtzbrinck Hachette Livre Pearson Cambridge University Press Thomson Reuters

- Enquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [80 pages]

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market. For instance, in April 2020, Comik Publishing, a platform for ingeniously, zany, thought-shattering stories, launched an online education platform with an aim to support educators and students around the globe.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

More about Industrial Refrigeration Market:

Digital Educational Publishers Grab COVID-19 Pandemic as an Opportunity

Digital Educational Publishing Market Anticipated To Generate A Revenue Of $27,891.5 Million , Growing At A CAGR Of 17.0% From 2020 To 2027

Amazing Benefits of Digital Educational Publishing Platforms

Related Trending Topics:

COVID-19 Impact on Post Production Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 - Request to Download Sample Report COVID-19 Impact on Lottery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 - Request to Download Sample Report COVID-19 Impact on Over-The-Top (OTT) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 - Request to Download Sample Report

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg