Donnerstag, 26.08.2021
Relay Medical stellt das `MUST HAVE´ für den COVID-Herbst vor!
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
Stuttgart
26.08.21
13:03 Uhr
23,620 Euro
-0,160
-0,67 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
26.08.2021 | 15:04
Castellum AB (publ) successfully issues hybrid bonds amounting to EUR 1 billion

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 August 2021, Castellum AB (publ) successfully issued hybrid bonds with an initial non-call period of 5.5 years and a fixed coupon of 3.125%. The issue was oversubscribed and the bonds will be listed on Euronext Dublin (Global Exchange Market).

The hybrid bonds are considered to be perpetual and will be reported as equity in accordance with IFRS. Moody's has assigned the instrument a Ba1 rating, and has confirmed that it will classify 50% as equity. The proceeds from the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and future project development.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706-47 12 61

About Castellum
Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 97 billion. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-ab--publ--successfully-issues-hybrid-bonds-amounting-to-eur-1-billion,c3403524

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3403524/1459542.pdf

Press release 210826

© 2021 PR Newswire
