Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical stellt das `MUST HAVE´ für den COVID-Herbst vor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 Ticker-Symbol: CIS 
Tradegate
26.08.21
16:19 Uhr
50,34 Euro
-0,07
-0,14 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,3750,4216:20
50,3850,4316:20
PR Newswire
26.08.2021 | 15:46
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IR launches Exclusive Cisco Prime Migration Deal

Key takeaways:

  • Cisco Prime Collaboration Assurance (PCA) will be end-of-sale in October 2021.
  • As part of Cisco SolutionsPlus, IR has an exclusive migration offer from Cisco Prime to IR Collaborate.
  • The offer is available now for a limited time only to Cisco Prime customers.

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR, the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure and payments ecosystems, has partnered with Cisco as their Preferred Solution Partner to offer an exclusive migration deal for Cisco Prime customers due to Cisco Prime's imminent end-of-sale.

IR Logo

Cisco PCA offered integrated monitoring and diagnostics for Cisco Unified Communications Manager and Cisco TelePresence customers. The solution expedited operator resolution of service quality issues before they affected end users and helped avoid system and service outages for a better end-user experience. Earlier this year, Cisco announced the end-of-sale and end-of-life for PCA with no replacement product on their roadmap.

Cisco and IR are committed to supporting Cisco customers to have a smooth migration from PCA to IR Collaborate and have teamed up to bring this unique offer for Prime customers. This limited-time offer is exclusive to IR Collaborate and is available now.

"We are delighted to be able to support Cisco customers with their migration from Prime to Collaborate through the Cisco SolutionsPlus program," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Product & Marketing Officer for IR. "We are well placed to provide these customers with the intelligent insights they need to ensure their entire Cisco environments are optimized for peak performance."

IR Collaborate supports Cisco Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions and Webex Meetings in one single tool. With end-to-end visibility across networks, devices, platforms and performance monitoring, customers can create a seamless ear-to-ear experience for their users.

About IR
IR is the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

CISCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.