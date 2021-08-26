- (PLX AI) - Alpha Bank half year normalized profit after tax EUR 213 million, up from EUR 66 million a year ago.
- • Half year net interest income EUR 771 million
- • Half year transaction related impairment loan losses EUR -351 million
- • Half year CET1 capital ratio 14.8%
- • Alpha Bank is on track to meet its ambitious targets, CEO says
- • Says CET1 ratio allowing to credibly support the expansion of our loan book
