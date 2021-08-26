FLSmidth A/S: Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting

Company Announcement No. 11-2021:
On Thursday 26 August 2021 at 4 PM (CET), FLSmidth & Co. A/S held its Extraordinary General Meeting at the company address Vigerslev Allé 77, 2500 Valby, with the following agenda:
- Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to increase the share capital and to amend article 4a of the articles of association
- Authorisation to the chair of the meeting
Re 1: The Board of Directors' proposal was adopted.
Re 2: The Board of Directors' proposal was adopted.
The Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting closed the Extraordinary General Meeting at 4.18 PM (CET).
34.29 % of the votes were represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.
- Summary of FLSmidth Extraordinary General Meeting August 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/76ea4e5c-bf52-42f2-b9d8-94317b12af67)
