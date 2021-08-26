Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.08.2021
Relay Medical stellt das `MUST HAVE´ für den COVID-Herbst vor!
PR Newswire
26.08.2021 | 17:10
83 Leser



Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 26

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMr. Kenneth Murray, Director of Labrador Coast Ltd, the purchaser.
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Director of the issuer, Blue Planet Investment Trust plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlue Planet Investment Trust plc
b)LEI213800ELDGG1E9RZU718
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		 Blue Planet Investment Trust plc, Ordinary Shares




ISIN: GB0005327076
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.28250,000
d)Aggregated informationn/a (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume



- Price
e)Date of the transaction2021-08-25
f)Place of the transactionLondon
