Sword Group - The Group's Continuous Improvement Policy | Towards an Exemplary CSR policy

The Group has chosen to commit to improving its governance in the short term.
We will focus on two main points:
The Board of Directors, with its remunerations, audit and appointments Committees,
« CSR »
25/10/21: Publication of Q3 2021 Results
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu
Attachment
- SwordGroup_CSR PR FV 26082021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7221d1f4-3296-42ae-b4d8-d870fc19c74d)
SWORD GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de