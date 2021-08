MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Florida Community Care ('FCC'), a Long-Term Care Plus Plan serving the needs of members by providing long-term services and supports, was presented with the Associate Member of the Year Award by the Florida Assisted Living Association ('FALA') during FALA's 2021 Annual Conference and Tradeshow which took place August 2-4 in Orlando, Florida.

'Earning this prestigious award from FALA for our commitment to the care and well-being of atrisk individuals is a testament to the work we do every day to serve the needs of Florida's vulnerable, frail, persons with disabilities, and aging populations' said Josefina Carbonell, President of FCC. 'As an organization that provides care in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and in our members' homes, FCC strives to improve the quality of life for our members by delivering exceptional care management and coordination of services."

See the video of the award announcement here.

The FALA Associate Member of the Year Award was established in 2018 to recognize associate members who have been long-time members and supporters of FALA. Nominees for the award must be a FALA Associate Member for at least five continuous years; actively involved in FALA events through participation in the annual conference, chapter meetings, legislative days, and other special events; provide financial support of the Association through programs such as being a FALA Affinity Partner and conference and/or event sponsorships; and demonstrate flexibility and commitment to meeting the needs of FALA membership.

'Florida Community Care has been an active and contributory associate member for the past several years, including being a platinum sponsor of our annual conference the past three years and an ongoing supporter at our annual Legislative Days," said Veronica Catoe, CEO of FALA. "FCC also has worked directly with FALA to service our member facilities. In the summer of 2020, FCC provided thousands of pounds of fresh produce to residents in long-term care facilities across the state, an initiative that impacted our communities tremendously. FCC genuinely cares about our association and our members. I thank FCC for its continued dedication and support, and I am very proud to present them with this year's Associate Member of the Year Award.'

About Florida Community Care: Florida Community Care ("FCC") is a Long-Term Care Plus Plan contracted by the state of Florida to provide long-term services and supports to members in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and at home. The services provided focus on preventing unnecessary admissions into institutionalized settings while fostering independence by connecting members to community resources that meet their long-term care needs and address social determinants of health. For more information, visit www.fcchealthplan.com.

About The Florida Assisted Living Association: The Florida Assisted Living Association ("FALA") is the state's largest and oldest association serving assisted living facilities (ALFs). For more than 25 years, FALA has provided advocacy, education, and regulatory support for its members, focusing on quality, legislative action, and government relations to enhance the ALF industry. For more information about the Florida Assisted Living Association, visit www.fala.org.

