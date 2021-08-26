ShelterZoom accepted into the UN Global Compact, First Document Management Platform to be Accepted

ShelterZoom joins an influential group of global leaders, NGOs, and companies at the forefront of sustainable development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / ShelterZooom , a smart document management solutions provider, has been accepted into the United Nations Global Compact , the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

As part of ShelterZoom's commitment to advancing the use of blockchain-based smart document management solutions in public-private partnerships and the company's own corporate sustainability goals, ShelterZoom will adopt the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles in the fields of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. As a participant, ShelterZoom pledges a commitment to engage in and lead collaborative projects that will advance the broader Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

'ShelterZoom was founded on many of the same values that the UN Global Compact promotes - in particular, we share a fundamental commitment to improving truth, transparency, and anti-corruption," says Chao Cheng-Shorland, CEO at ShelterZoom. 'Our participation in the UN Global Compact positions ShelterZoom to be able to establish meaningful collaborations with with public agencies, Fortune 500 companies, businesses and organizations of all sizes to build a more secure and transparent technology sector with the use of smart documents."

About UN Global Compact

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact brings business together with UN agencies, labor, civil society and governments to advance ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Through the power of collective action, the Global Compact seeks to mainstream these ten principles in business activities around the world and to catalyze actions in support of broader UN goals. With over 4,100 participating companies from more than 100 countries, it is the world's largest voluntary corporate citizenship initiative.

More information visit: www.unglobalcompact.org .

About ShelterZoom

ShelterZoom, the creator of award-winning ' DocuWalk ', is a leading U.S.-based provider of blockchain-based smart document management platform and business solutions. Serving large enterprises, businesses, government agencies, non-profits, and individuals, ShelterZoom has offices and representatives in New York, Florida, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Japan and Taiwan.

For more information: www.docuwalk.com | www.shelterzoom.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

