

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - After a slightly weak start and a subsequent rebound into positive territory, the Canadian market retreated and slipped into the red Thursday morning as investors stayed reluctant to make significant moves.



Uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy weighed, with investors awaiting the outcome of the Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the timing of a tapering of monetary stimulus.



Healthcare stocks, which had posted strong gains earlier this week, are among the prominent losers in today's session. Financial shares are mostly subdued despite top banks reporting stronger than expected earnings.



Consumer discretionary shares are also weak, while energy and industrial shares are finding some support.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 49.14 points or 0.25% at 20,538.18 about a couple of hours past noon. The index touched a low of 20,510.15.



Aurinia Pharmaceuicals (AUP.TO) is declining 3.5% and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is down 2.1%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are down 1 to 1.6%.



Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is down more than 2%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $3,638 million for the third-quarter, compared with $2,327 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $1.96 in the latest quarter, compared with $1.25 a year ago.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) is lower by about 1.4%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $1,808 million for the third-quarter, compared with adjusted net income of $1,666 million a year ago. Adjusted EPS rose to $3.93 in the latest quarter, up from $3.55 in the year-ago quarter.



Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are down 1.7% and 0.8%, respectively. CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) are lower by 0.4 to 0.7%.



Data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose by 0.7% in June, after inching down by 0.1% in May.



