

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):



-Earnings: $105.74 million in Q2 vs. -$28.02 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.41 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $319.78 million or $1.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.78 per share -Revenue: $1.26 billion in Q2 vs. $1.06 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WORKDAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de