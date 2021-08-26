

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Inc. (DELL) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.88 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.91 billion or $2.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $26.13 billion from $22.78 billion last year.



Dell Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.91 Bln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.24 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.03 -Revenue (Q2): $26.13 Bln vs. $22.78 Bln last year.



