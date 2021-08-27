Anzeige
Freitag, 27.08.2021
InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
WKN: A1CXVE ISIN: CA92261V1022 Ticker-Symbol: 5V8 
Frankfurt
26.08.21
08:06 Uhr
0,021 Euro
-0,004
-14,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENDETTA MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENDETTA MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VENDETTA MINING
VENDETTA MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VENDETTA MINING CORP0,021-14,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.