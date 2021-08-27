

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian retailer Wesfarmers Ltd. (WES.AX, WFAFF.PK) reported that its net profit after tax for the full-year ended 30 June 2021 rose to A$2.38 billion from A$1.70 billion in the previous year.



Net profit after tax from continuing operations, excluding significant items, increased 16.2 percent to A$2.42 billion from the previous year.



Annual revenue grew to A$33.94 billion from A$30.85 billion last year.



The company said it will pay a ordinary final dividend of 90 cents per share, taking the full-year ordinary dividend to 178 cents per share. The final dividend will be paid on 7 October 2021.



In addition, the directors are recommending a return of capital of 200 cents per share.



The recommended distribution is subject to shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM in October 2021. If approved, the total amount of the distribution will be approximately A$2.27 billion and will be paid on 2 December 2021.



Bunnings' sales for the 2022 financial year to date declined 4.7 percent on the prior corresponding period, with solid growth from commercial customers, offset by a decline in consumer sales as the business cycled elevated demand in the prior period. Sales growth remained strong on a two-year basis at 24.4 percent.



Combined Kmart and Target sales for the 2022 financial year to date declined 14.3 per cent on the prior corresponding period and 12.3 per cent on a two-year basis.



The Group will continue to pay all permanent and many casual team members impacted by lockdowns until at least the end of December 2021.



