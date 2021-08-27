- (PLX AI) - AF Gruppen Q2 revenue NOK 7,189 million vs. estimate NOK 7,114 million.
|07:22
|AF Gruppen ASA: Continued growth and strong improvement in profits
|07:10
|AF Gruppen Q2 Pretax Profit NOK 356 Million vs. Estimate NOK 324 Million
|20.08.
|AF Gruppen ASA: Renovation of 900 wet rooms in Moss
|20.08.
|AF Gruppen ASA: Invitation to presentation of the Q2 2021 results
|19.08.
|AF Gruppen ASA: To build apartments in a new district in Gothenburg
|AF GRUPPEN ASA
|17,500
|-2,78 %