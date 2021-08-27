- (PLX AI) - Scanfil to initiate planning to double its Suzhou electronics and system integration factory in China.
- • The possible investment in the expansion of the current facility has been estimated to be at EUR 6 million, and the construction work is estimated to be started in 2022
- • Customer demand has been increasing throughout the year and there are clear signals that demand will remain at a high level for the coming years, CEO says
