WKN: A1W59F ISIN: SE0005003654 
Frankfurt
27.08.21
08:06 Uhr
0,403 Euro
-0,017
-4,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNICUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNICUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
27.08.2021
Immunicum AB: Immunicum Announces Participation in Multiple Upcoming Industry and Investor Events in September and October

Press Release

27 August 2021

Immunicum Announces Participation in Multiple Upcoming Industry and Investor Events in September and October

Immunicum AB (publ) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming industry events and investor conferences in the period until 31 October.

6th CAR-TCR Summit, August 30 - September 2, 2021
Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer at Immunicum will be an expert speaker in a workshop at the CAR-TCR summiton 30 August 2021. He will present the potential use of Immunicum's ilixadencel and DCOne platforms to improve the quality of T cells for CAR-T and other adoptive T cell-based cancer therapies.

Pareto Securities' 12th Annual Healthcare Conference, September 1 - 2, 2021
Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer at Immunicum will present at the investor conference.

SACHS 21st Annual Biotech in Europe Forum, October 7 - 8, 2021
Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer at Immunicum, will present at the investor conference.

ESGO 22nd European Congress on Gynaecological Oncology, October 23 - 25, 2021
Immunicum will participate and present preclinical data on the use of its cancer relapse vaccine DCP-001 in ovarian cancer.

Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit, October 26 - 28, 2021
Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer at Immunicum will present the combination potential of Immunicum's ilixadencel and DCOne platforms in relation to cancer neoantigen-based therapeutic approaches.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +31 713 322 627
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Kristina Windrup Olander
Spikinc AB
Telephone: +46 72 545 34 74
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Sophia Hergenhan & Jacob Verghese
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 160 90816161
E-mail: immu@trophic.eu

ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB

Attachment

  • 20210827_Immunicum_Upcoming Conferences Sept Oct_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc2e0dac-cdaf-4606-80b7-57210b632406)

