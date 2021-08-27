Under development by Chinese conglomerate Power China, the project will initially have a capacity of 750 MW.The Iraqi government has announced that Chinese state-owned conglomerate Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China) is planning to deploy 2 GW of PV capacity across several unspecified locations in Iraq. PM @MAKadhimi sponsors the signing of an agreement of principles, between the Ministry of Electricity and Power Chinal Co., regarding the establishment of solar power plants with a capacity of 2000 megawatts, to be implemented with a capacity of 750 megawatts as a first stage. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...