Zinzino AB (publ): Interim Report Second Quarter 2021

Increased Profit Forecast After Another Strong Quarter

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second quarter of 2021 was yet another quarter in which good sales growth was combined with high profitability. Total revenues in the Group increased by 18% and amounted to SEK 322.4 (274.3) million. EBITDA result amounted to SEK 33.4 (16.0) million for the quarter and the EBITDA margin amounted to 10.4% (5.8%). The margin improvement is achieved through economies of scale due to improved efficiency in IT systems, logistics and within the organization. During the quarter, sales started in India, and Malaysia achieved full market status. In addition, the new products BalanceOil+ Premium and ZinzinoGene+ were launched.

The good profitability during the first half of the year means that the board writes up the profit forecast for the full year. The expected EBITDA margin for the full year is now adjusted up from at least 6% to between 8% -11%. The total income for the full year is expected to exceed SEK 1,400 million.

APRIL-JUNE

Total revenues increased by 18% to SEK 322.4 (274.3) million

(274.3) million Gross profit amounted to SEK 105.1 (73.5) million and the gross profit margin was 32.6% (26.8%)

(73.5) million and the gross profit margin was 32.6% (26.8%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 33.4 (16.0) million and the EBITDA margin to 10.4% (5.8%)

(16.0) million and the EBITDA margin to 10.4% (5.8%) Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 22.4 (19.9) million

(19.9) million The Board adjusts the expected EBITDA margin for the full year to 8% -11%

JANUARY-JUNE

Total revenues increased by 27% to SEK 655.8 (516.4) million

(516.4) million Gross profit was SEK 206.3 (157.2 * ) million and the gross profit margin was 31.5% (30.4% * )

(157.2 ) million and the gross profit margin was 31.5% (30.4% ) Adjusted gross profit was SEK 206.3 (135.0 * ) million and the adjusted gross profit margin was 31.5% (26.1% * )

(135.0 ) million and the adjusted gross profit margin was 31.5% (26.1% ) EBITDA was SEK 70.7 (42.3 * ) million and the EBITDA margin was 10.8% (8.2% * )

(42.3 ) million and the EBITDA margin was 10.8% (8.2% ) Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 70.7 (20.1 * ) million and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.8% (3.9% * )

(20.1 ) million and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.8% (3.9% ) Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 70.4 (52.5) million

(52.5) million Cash and cash equivalents at the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 166.9 (107.2) million

* For comparative figures for the first half of 2020 gross profit and EBITDA are affected with SEK 22.2 million due to a change in accounting as a result of changes in distributor remuneration terms

