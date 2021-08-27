- (PLX AI) - Scanfil's investment to double the size of its Suzhou factory in China is likely to lead to 2-3% additional annual revenue growth after next year, Nordea analysts said.
- • The possible investment in the expansion of the current facility has been estimated to be at EUR 6 million, and the construction work is estimated to be started in 2022, Scanfil said earlier this morning
- • Demand has been rising this year and there are clear signals it will remain at high levels for the coming years, Scanfil said
- • Scanfil shares are up 2.5% in early trading
