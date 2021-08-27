Anzeige
Freitag, 27.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
Targovax ASA: Abstract on ONCOS-102 phase 1 trial in advanced PD1 refractory melanoma is accepted at ESMO Congress

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that the abstract "A pilot study of Engineered Adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma" will be presented as an e-poster at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress by Dr Alexander N. Shoushtari, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

E-poster title:

A pilot study of Engineered Adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma

E-poster number:

1083P

Presenter:

Dr Alexander N. Shoushtari, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The abstract will be released on the ESMO website 13 September 00:05 CEST (https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2021). The results from the completed phase 1 trial will be presented during the ESMO congress 16-21 September 2021.

About ESMO

ESMO is the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. With more than 23,000 members representing oncology professionals from over 150 countries worldwide, ESMO is the society of reference for oncology education and information. ESMO is committed to offer the best care to people with cancer, through fostering integrated cancer care, supporting oncologists in their professional development, and advocating for sustainable cancer care worldwide.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 9300 1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--abstract-on-oncos-102-phase-1-trial-in-advanced-pd1-refractory-melanoma-is-accepted-at,c3404461

© 2021 PR Newswire
