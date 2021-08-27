

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services, Inc. or AWS, an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN), announced Friday a deal with Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF, SLF.TO) to become its long-term strategic cloud technology provider.



Sun Life will use AWS's cloud technologies, including analytics, machine learning, storage, security, and databases, to drive operational efficiency and innovation to its clients and employees.



With the deal, Sun Life expects to become a cloud-first organization, drive ongoing innovation, and develop new digital client experiences.



The partnership with AWS makes Sun Life the first company in Canada to launch an immersive cloud skills training program, which is now available to Sun Life employees.



'Catalysts for Cloud' program uses the AWS Skills Guild, a comprehensive skills enablement program to build cloud fluency, the initiative focuses on attracting and developing top talent.



Over the next few months, Sun Life plans to certify the first 450 business and technical employees with this AWS program. It will continue to train more employees to help expedite cloud adoption and develop new client-facing and internal capabilities.



