

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales declined for the second month in a row in July, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Retail sales declined 3.1 percent month-on-month in July, after a 0.1 percent rise in June.



Sales of other household equipment decreased 18.2 percent monthly in July and sales not in store fell 11.0 percent. Sales of food and beverages fell 2.6 percent.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales fell 3.9 percent monthly in July, following 0.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales fell 4.1 percent in July, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption rose 1.2 percent month-on-month in July after remaining unchanged in June.



